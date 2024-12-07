Parliamentary Showdown: South Korea's Impeachment Vote

In a tense political moment, South Korea's parliament gathered to decide on the fate of President Yoon Suk Yeol amid a contentious impeachment vote.

The vote was prompted by President Yoon's order to impose martial law, a move that sparked significant debate and opposition among lawmakers.

The situation grew more complicated as members of Yoon's party walked out of the assembly, leaving parliament without the necessary quorum to proceed with the vote, marking a dramatic turn of events in the country's political landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)