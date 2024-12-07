Parliamentary Showdown: South Korea's Impeachment Vote
South Korea's parliament convened to vote on impeaching President Yoon Suk Yeol following his controversial martial law order. However, the process hit a stumbling block as members of Yoon's party staged a walkout, resulting in an insufficient quorum to pass the motion when voting commenced.
In a tense political moment, South Korea's parliament gathered to decide on the fate of President Yoon Suk Yeol amid a contentious impeachment vote.
The vote was prompted by President Yoon's order to impose martial law, a move that sparked significant debate and opposition among lawmakers.
The situation grew more complicated as members of Yoon's party walked out of the assembly, leaving parliament without the necessary quorum to proceed with the vote, marking a dramatic turn of events in the country's political landscape.
