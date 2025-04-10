Left Menu

BJD's Waqf Bill Voting Controversy: A Political Rift Unfolds

The controversy surrounding the BJD's stance on the Waqf Bill has escalated, with former MLA Pravat Tripathy accusing party president Naveen Patnaik of lying about his expulsion. Despite shifts in BJD's voting position, critics point fingers at Patnaik's aide, VK Pandian, for influencing last-minute decisions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 10-04-2025 15:22 IST | Created: 10-04-2025 15:22 IST
The rift within the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) over its contradictory stance on the Waqf Bill deepened as former MLA Pravat Tripathy accused party president Naveen Patnaik of deceit. Tripathy alleged Patnaik diverted attention from core issues, and falsely spoke about Tripathy's expulsion details, further straining relations within the party.

In a press conference, Tripathy countered Patnaik's claims. He maintained he was active in the party until recently, supporting BJD in the 2019 and 2024 elections. He provided evidence to highlight his ongoing involvement, contradicting Patnaik's statements about his supposed expulsion linked to past legal troubles.

The Waqf Bill voting confusion led to internal blame being directed towards VK Pandian, a former aide. Many suspect he influenced the BJD's sudden change of course, which had MPs voting mixed signals on the bill. Despite Patnaik asserting Pandian's absence from politics, the controversy continues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

