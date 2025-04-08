Left Menu

AIADMK Walkout Highlights Assembly Tensions in Tamil Nadu

AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami accused the Tamil Nadu Assembly of denying his party members a chance to address public concerns, leading to a protest walkout. The opposition claimed bias in live telecasting speeches, favoring the ruling DMK.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 08-04-2025 17:18 IST | Created: 08-04-2025 17:18 IST
  • India

AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami, on Tuesday, led his party in a protest walkout from the Tamil Nadu Assembly, alleging that their opportunities to highlight public issues were stifled.

The protest saw AIADMK members, dressed in black attire as a mark of their disapproval, joining Palaniswami during the walkout. The opposition claimed their grievances were consistently overshadowed by ruling party priorities.

Addressing the press outside, Palaniswami expressed dismay at the alleged partiality in live telecasting, stating that critical issues raised by members like Dr. C Vijayabaskar and S S Agri Krishnamurthy were not broadcast, unlike the speeches of DMK members.

