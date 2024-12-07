Trump Joins Notre Dame Celebration Amid Diplomatic Dynamics

President-elect Donald Trump embarks on his inaugural international trip, attending the Notre Dame Cathedral renovation celebration in Paris. French President Emmanuel Macron, renowned for his evolving rapport with Trump, extends the invitation, highlighting the cathedral's resplendent restoration following the 2019 fire.

Macron's office minimized the invitation's significance, noting invitations extended to other non-office-holding politicians. President Joe Biden, also invited, will be represented by First Lady Jill Biden due to a scheduling conflict. Notably, this visit aligns with European leaders' efforts to foster support from Trump's incoming administration for Ukraine amid its ongoing conflict with Russia.

Anticipated discussions between Macron and Trump may influence the future US-Ukraine relations. Meanwhile, Macron's swift congratulations to Trump post-election and past diplomatic tensions underscore the complex dynamics between the US and France under Trump's previous tenure.

(With inputs from agencies.)