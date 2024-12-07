Left Menu

Ritabrata Banerjee Nominated for Rajya Sabha By-Elections

The Trinamool Congress announced Ritabrata Banerjee as its candidate for the Rajya Sabha by-elections, following the resignation of Jawhar Sircar. Scheduled for December 20, the elections will fill a vacant seat from West Bengal, among others. Banerjee, formerly with CPI(M), switched to TMC in 2017.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 07-12-2024 15:28 IST | Created: 07-12-2024 15:28 IST
Ritabrata Banerjee Nominated for Rajya Sabha By-Elections
  • India

The Trinamool Congress has officially nominated Ritabrata Banerjee as their candidate for the upcoming Rajya Sabha by-elections. This announcement comes after Jawhar Sircar resigned from his position as TMC's Rajya Sabha MP, spurring by-elections.

The polls, set for December 20, aim to fill a sole vacant seat in West Bengal, plus additional seats in three other states. Banerjee's selection highlights his shift from the CPI(M) to TMC in 2017.

Nation-wide, the decision has been praised, including a nod from TMC's national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee, who acknowledged Ritabrata's tireless efforts in strengthening the party and advocating for trade union workers across West Bengal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

