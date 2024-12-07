Ritabrata Banerjee Nominated for Rajya Sabha By-Elections
The Trinamool Congress announced Ritabrata Banerjee as its candidate for the Rajya Sabha by-elections, following the resignation of Jawhar Sircar. Scheduled for December 20, the elections will fill a vacant seat from West Bengal, among others. Banerjee, formerly with CPI(M), switched to TMC in 2017.
The Trinamool Congress has officially nominated Ritabrata Banerjee as their candidate for the upcoming Rajya Sabha by-elections. This announcement comes after Jawhar Sircar resigned from his position as TMC's Rajya Sabha MP, spurring by-elections.
The polls, set for December 20, aim to fill a sole vacant seat in West Bengal, plus additional seats in three other states. Banerjee's selection highlights his shift from the CPI(M) to TMC in 2017.
Nation-wide, the decision has been praised, including a nod from TMC's national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee, who acknowledged Ritabrata's tireless efforts in strengthening the party and advocating for trade union workers across West Bengal.
