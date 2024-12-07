Ritabrata Banerjee Nominated for Rajya Sabha By-Elections

The Trinamool Congress has officially nominated Ritabrata Banerjee as their candidate for the upcoming Rajya Sabha by-elections. This announcement comes after Jawhar Sircar resigned from his position as TMC's Rajya Sabha MP, spurring by-elections.

The polls, set for December 20, aim to fill a sole vacant seat in West Bengal, plus additional seats in three other states. Banerjee's selection highlights his shift from the CPI(M) to TMC in 2017.

Nation-wide, the decision has been praised, including a nod from TMC's national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee, who acknowledged Ritabrata's tireless efforts in strengthening the party and advocating for trade union workers across West Bengal.

(With inputs from agencies.)