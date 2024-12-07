P V Anvar's Anti-Communist Move: A Political Shift in Kerala

In a significant political development, P V Anvar, the independent Member of Legislative Assembly from Nilambur, Kerala, has announced a potential alliance with the Trinamool Congress (TMC).

Anvar declared that his social collective, Democratic Movement of Kerala (DMK), would embrace a staunch anti-communist stance if they join the TMC. This decision leaves Kerala's political fabric on edge, especially after the CPI(M) distanced itself from Anvar following his corruption allegations against them.

The move to join TMC underscores a strategic shift in Anvar's political ideology, aligning with anti-fascist and anti-communist principles. Anvar attributes any resulting backlash to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. The potential alliance comes after unsuccessful attempts to join the Congress-led UDF and Tamil Nadu's DMK.

