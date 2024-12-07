Left Menu

P V Anvar's Anti-Communist Move: A Political Shift in Kerala

P V Anvar, an independent MLA from Kerala, announced that his social collective might join the Trinamool Congress, adopting a strong anti-communist stance. His decision follows severed ties with CPI(M) after corruption allegations. Discussions with TMC highlight a shift against both fascist and communist ideologies in Kerala.

In a significant political development, P V Anvar, the independent Member of Legislative Assembly from Nilambur, Kerala, has announced a potential alliance with the Trinamool Congress (TMC).

Anvar declared that his social collective, Democratic Movement of Kerala (DMK), would embrace a staunch anti-communist stance if they join the TMC. This decision leaves Kerala's political fabric on edge, especially after the CPI(M) distanced itself from Anvar following his corruption allegations against them.

The move to join TMC underscores a strategic shift in Anvar's political ideology, aligning with anti-fascist and anti-communist principles. Anvar attributes any resulting backlash to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. The potential alliance comes after unsuccessful attempts to join the Congress-led UDF and Tamil Nadu's DMK.

(With inputs from agencies.)

