BJP and TMC Clash Over Murshidabad Violence and Waqf Act Controversy

Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar urged West Bengal's CM to enforce law in violence-hit Murshidabad, accusing her administration of negligence. He claimed the protests aim to divert attention from a job scandal affecting 26,000 teachers. TMC's Kunal Ghosh countered, blaming external instigation for instability.

Updated: 12-04-2025 16:04 IST | Created: 12-04-2025 16:04 IST
Union Minister and Bengal BJP President Sukanta Majumdar has urged Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to assert more control over the law and order situation in Murshidabad, where violence has erupted in several areas. Majumdar accused the state administration of turning a blind eye to attacks on Hindus in the district's Samserganj, Suti, and Jangipur regions.

Addressing reporters, Majumdar vowed that a BJP-led government would quickly quash any vandalism, suggesting the current protests are a distraction from broader issues, such as the alleged job fraud affecting thousands of school teachers. He criticized the notion that the Waqf (Amendment) Act poses a threat to places of minority religious worship as false and misleading.

Meanwhile, TMC state general secretary Kunal Ghosh urged communities to maintain peace and resist manipulation by those attempting to exploit the societal unrest for political gain. Following fresh violence in Murshidabad, the BSF has been deployed in areas bordering Bangladesh to prevent further escalation.

