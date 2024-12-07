Left Menu

BRS Criticizes Congress-led Telangana Government Amid Leader Arrests

The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) has accused the Congress-led Telangana government of failing during its first year in office. Tensions rose with the house arrests of BRS leaders, sparking a political storm. The BRS pledges to hold the government accountable for unfulfilled promises and alleged political misconduct.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-12-2024 18:14 IST | Created: 07-12-2024 18:14 IST
BRS Criticizes Congress-led Telangana Government Amid Leader Arrests
Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Working President KT Rama Rao (Photo/ ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) launched a scathing critique of the Congress-led Telangana government on Saturday, accusing it of comprehensive failure in its inaugural year in power. The criticism surfaces amid escalating tensions over the recent arrests of BRS leaders, which the party contends are politically motivated.

In an interview with ANI, BRS Working President KT Rama Rao stated, "The Congress government has completed one year today, and it has failed miserably on all fronts. It has been a disaster from the people's point of view." With Assembly and Council sessions imminent, he announced plans for a legislative party meeting to address important public concerns under the guidance of party president and former Telangana CM, KCR.

On Friday, tensions heightened as BRS leaders Kalvakuntla Kavitha and Harish Rao were placed under house arrest to hinder their participation in a protest near Hyderabad's Necklace Road. The protest, prompted by the arrest of BRS members including Harish Rao and Kaushik Reddy, drew condemnation of what the BRS describes as illegal actions. Rao blasted the state government, accusing Chief Minister Revanth Reddy of undemocratic practices.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Shocking Fire Attack on Melbourne Synagogue Sparks Fear and Outrage

Shocking Fire Attack on Melbourne Synagogue Sparks Fear and Outrage

 Australia
2
Lavrov's Warning: Hypersonic Missiles and Red Lines

Lavrov's Warning: Hypersonic Missiles and Red Lines

 Global
3
Biden Mulls Preemptive Pardons Amid Trump Administration Concerns

Biden Mulls Preemptive Pardons Amid Trump Administration Concerns

 Global
4
California's Trade Stance: Newsom vs. Trump's Tariffs

California's Trade Stance: Newsom vs. Trump's Tariffs

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Agricultural Resilience: Tackling Disparities and Climate Risks in Global Crop Yields

Malaysia’s Journey: Reducing Poverty While Tackling Unequal Access to Economic Security

Sustainable Transport: Vietnam’s Plan to Electrify Roads and Cut Emissions by 2050

Strengthening Cooperative Financial Institutions for Inclusive Growth and Resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024