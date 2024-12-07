BRS Criticizes Congress-led Telangana Government Amid Leader Arrests

The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) launched a scathing critique of the Congress-led Telangana government on Saturday, accusing it of comprehensive failure in its inaugural year in power. The criticism surfaces amid escalating tensions over the recent arrests of BRS leaders, which the party contends are politically motivated.

In an interview with ANI, BRS Working President KT Rama Rao stated, "The Congress government has completed one year today, and it has failed miserably on all fronts. It has been a disaster from the people's point of view." With Assembly and Council sessions imminent, he announced plans for a legislative party meeting to address important public concerns under the guidance of party president and former Telangana CM, KCR.

On Friday, tensions heightened as BRS leaders Kalvakuntla Kavitha and Harish Rao were placed under house arrest to hinder their participation in a protest near Hyderabad's Necklace Road. The protest, prompted by the arrest of BRS members including Harish Rao and Kaushik Reddy, drew condemnation of what the BRS describes as illegal actions. Rao blasted the state government, accusing Chief Minister Revanth Reddy of undemocratic practices.

(With inputs from agencies.)