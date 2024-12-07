The BJP's 'Washing Machine': A Clean Slate Controversy?

In a trenchant critique on Saturday, the Congress party labeled the BJP as a 'washing machine' that effectively absolves political leaders of accusations when they align with the party. This charge was spearheaded by Congress general secretary, Jairam Ramesh.

Ramesh specifically accused the BJP of erasing legal charges against various leaders, notably Ajit Pawar, once considered a political opponent. Alleging a pattern, he underscored how assets worth Rs 1,000 crore linked to Pawar were abruptly released from Income-Tax attachment after Pawar aligned with the BJP.

This revelation served as the backdrop for Maharashtra's political stage, where many like Himanta Biswa Sarma and Suvendu Adhikari allegedly experienced a clean slate upon joining BJP—a notion Ramesh creatively coined as the BJP's new slogan: 'Come with Modi—Erase all your stains and earn lots of money.'

