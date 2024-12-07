Left Menu

The BJP's 'Washing Machine': A Clean Slate Controversy?

The Congress accused the BJP of using its influence to clear accused politicians of charges, dubbing it a 'washing machine'. Leaders like Ajit Pawar allegedly had their legal issues disappear after joining BJP. Jairam Ramesh highlights this, citing several example cases.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-12-2024 20:22 IST | Created: 07-12-2024 20:22 IST
The BJP's 'Washing Machine': A Clean Slate Controversy?
  • Country:
  • India

In a trenchant critique on Saturday, the Congress party labeled the BJP as a 'washing machine' that effectively absolves political leaders of accusations when they align with the party. This charge was spearheaded by Congress general secretary, Jairam Ramesh.

Ramesh specifically accused the BJP of erasing legal charges against various leaders, notably Ajit Pawar, once considered a political opponent. Alleging a pattern, he underscored how assets worth Rs 1,000 crore linked to Pawar were abruptly released from Income-Tax attachment after Pawar aligned with the BJP.

This revelation served as the backdrop for Maharashtra's political stage, where many like Himanta Biswa Sarma and Suvendu Adhikari allegedly experienced a clean slate upon joining BJP—a notion Ramesh creatively coined as the BJP's new slogan: 'Come with Modi—Erase all your stains and earn lots of money.'

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Shocking Fire Attack on Melbourne Synagogue Sparks Fear and Outrage

Shocking Fire Attack on Melbourne Synagogue Sparks Fear and Outrage

 Australia
2
Lavrov's Warning: Hypersonic Missiles and Red Lines

Lavrov's Warning: Hypersonic Missiles and Red Lines

 Global
3
Biden Mulls Preemptive Pardons Amid Trump Administration Concerns

Biden Mulls Preemptive Pardons Amid Trump Administration Concerns

 Global
4
California's Trade Stance: Newsom vs. Trump's Tariffs

California's Trade Stance: Newsom vs. Trump's Tariffs

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Agricultural Resilience: Tackling Disparities and Climate Risks in Global Crop Yields

Malaysia’s Journey: Reducing Poverty While Tackling Unequal Access to Economic Security

Sustainable Transport: Vietnam’s Plan to Electrify Roads and Cut Emissions by 2050

Strengthening Cooperative Financial Institutions for Inclusive Growth and Resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024