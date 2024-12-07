Left Menu

Erdogan Signals Shift in Syrian Dynamics Amid Rebel Surge

Devdiscourse News Desk | Istanbul | Updated: 07-12-2024 21:22 IST | Created: 07-12-2024 21:22 IST
  • Country:
  • Turkey

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan has recognized a new political and diplomatic phase in neighboring Syria, amidst support for opposition forces and military actions against Kurdish forces.

Speaking in Gaziantep, Erdogan stressed that Syria's fate should be determined by its citizens, reflecting on the advancing Syrian rebels nearing Damascus as Assad's regime struggles.

Turkey remains invested in a stable Syria, free from Kurdish militia influences, and urges international entities to back Syria's territorial integrity and peace efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

