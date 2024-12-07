Erdogan Signals Shift in Syrian Dynamics Amid Rebel Surge
Turkish President Erdogan acknowledged a new political and diplomatic reality in Syria as Syrian rebels made significant advances. Erdogan emphasized Syria's future lies with its people, while reaffirming Turkey's stance against Kurdish forces. He called for international support to maintain Syria's territorial integrity and restore peace and stability.
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan has recognized a new political and diplomatic phase in neighboring Syria, amidst support for opposition forces and military actions against Kurdish forces.
Speaking in Gaziantep, Erdogan stressed that Syria's fate should be determined by its citizens, reflecting on the advancing Syrian rebels nearing Damascus as Assad's regime struggles.
Turkey remains invested in a stable Syria, free from Kurdish militia influences, and urges international entities to back Syria's territorial integrity and peace efforts.
