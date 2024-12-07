Diplomatic Dialogues: Jaishankar's Strategic Doha Meetings

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar engaged in high-profile meetings in Doha, Qatar, focusing on strengthening bilateral relations and addressing critical geopolitical issues.

During the Doha Forum, Minister Jaishankar met with Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani. The talks covered developments in Gaza and Syria, emphasizing regional stability.

Jaishankar's diplomatic engagements extended to discussions with leaders from Cyprus, Norway, and global institutions, aiming to bolster international partnerships and discuss global economic and political scenarios.

(With inputs from agencies.)