Left Menu

Diplomatic Dialogues: Jaishankar's Strategic Doha Meetings

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar engaged in productive discussions with Qatari Prime Minister and other global leaders, focusing on strengthening bilateral relations and addressing regional issues in Gaza and Syria during the Doha Forum.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Doha | Updated: 07-12-2024 21:45 IST | Created: 07-12-2024 21:45 IST
Diplomatic Dialogues: Jaishankar's Strategic Doha Meetings
Jaishankar
  • Country:
  • Qatar

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar engaged in high-profile meetings in Doha, Qatar, focusing on strengthening bilateral relations and addressing critical geopolitical issues.

During the Doha Forum, Minister Jaishankar met with Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani. The talks covered developments in Gaza and Syria, emphasizing regional stability.

Jaishankar's diplomatic engagements extended to discussions with leaders from Cyprus, Norway, and global institutions, aiming to bolster international partnerships and discuss global economic and political scenarios.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Shocking Fire Attack on Melbourne Synagogue Sparks Fear and Outrage

Shocking Fire Attack on Melbourne Synagogue Sparks Fear and Outrage

 Australia
2
Lavrov's Warning: Hypersonic Missiles and Red Lines

Lavrov's Warning: Hypersonic Missiles and Red Lines

 Global
3
Biden Mulls Preemptive Pardons Amid Trump Administration Concerns

Biden Mulls Preemptive Pardons Amid Trump Administration Concerns

 Global
4
California's Trade Stance: Newsom vs. Trump's Tariffs

California's Trade Stance: Newsom vs. Trump's Tariffs

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Agricultural Resilience: Tackling Disparities and Climate Risks in Global Crop Yields

Malaysia’s Journey: Reducing Poverty While Tackling Unequal Access to Economic Security

Sustainable Transport: Vietnam’s Plan to Electrify Roads and Cut Emissions by 2050

Strengthening Cooperative Financial Institutions for Inclusive Growth and Resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024