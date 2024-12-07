Diplomatic Dialogues: Jaishankar's Strategic Doha Meetings
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar engaged in productive discussions with Qatari Prime Minister and other global leaders, focusing on strengthening bilateral relations and addressing regional issues in Gaza and Syria during the Doha Forum.
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar engaged in high-profile meetings in Doha, Qatar, focusing on strengthening bilateral relations and addressing critical geopolitical issues.
During the Doha Forum, Minister Jaishankar met with Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani. The talks covered developments in Gaza and Syria, emphasizing regional stability.
Jaishankar's diplomatic engagements extended to discussions with leaders from Cyprus, Norway, and global institutions, aiming to bolster international partnerships and discuss global economic and political scenarios.
