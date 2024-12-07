BJP Chief Nadda Critiques Congress as 'Parasite Party'

J P Nadda, BJP President, delivered a scathing critique of the Congress Party, calling it a 'parasite party' dependent on regional outfits for electoral success. Speaking at a BJP event in Telangana, Nadda accused the Congress of betraying voters with unfulfilled promises after coming to power.

Nadda cited examples from states like Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh, where Congress relied on other parties for victories. He also accused the Telangana government of heavy borrowing, likening it to the Congress's alleged materialistic approach to governance, focused on loans for 'fun'.

Highlighting BJP's track record in states like Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh, Nadda argued that BJP governments ensure re-election by serving the people. He expressed confidence that the people of Telangana are ready for change, eyeing BJP as a solution after experiences with both BRS and Congress.

(With inputs from agencies.)