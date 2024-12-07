BJP Chief Nadda Critiques Congress as 'Parasite Party'
BJP President J P Nadda criticized the Congress, labeling it a 'parasite party' relying on regional alliances for election victories. He accused the Congress of making false promises and failing to deliver on them while relying on heavy borrowing. Nadda highlighted BJP's electoral successes and stressed that Telangana awaits a change.
- Country:
- India
J P Nadda, BJP President, delivered a scathing critique of the Congress Party, calling it a 'parasite party' dependent on regional outfits for electoral success. Speaking at a BJP event in Telangana, Nadda accused the Congress of betraying voters with unfulfilled promises after coming to power.
Nadda cited examples from states like Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh, where Congress relied on other parties for victories. He also accused the Telangana government of heavy borrowing, likening it to the Congress's alleged materialistic approach to governance, focused on loans for 'fun'.
Highlighting BJP's track record in states like Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh, Nadda argued that BJP governments ensure re-election by serving the people. He expressed confidence that the people of Telangana are ready for change, eyeing BJP as a solution after experiences with both BRS and Congress.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Prakash Ambedkar's Strategic Game Plan: VBA's Role in Maharashtra Politics
Karnataka Politics: Uncertainty Looms as Congress Eyes Mysore Office
Telangana's Pharma Hub: Major Investments Set to Boost Economy
BJP Criticizes AAP's 'Revdi' Politics: The Battle for Welfare Schemes in Delhi
Telangana's Revolutionary Caste Survey Progresses Rapidly