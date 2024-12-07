World Leaders Converge for Peace in Paris
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy held a constructive meeting with U.S. President-elect Donald Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris. The leaders discussed the ongoing war in Ukraine, emphasizing the need for a fair and swift resolution. Zelenskiy shared insights about the situation on the ground.
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has marked a significant diplomatic moment by meeting with U.S. President-elect Donald Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris on Saturday.
In what he described as 'a good and productive' discussion, Zelenskiy highlighted their unified desire to see the current war end quickly and justly. The leaders focused on the conditions faced by their people and the importance of establishing a just peace.
Zelenskiy took to social media platform X to communicate the outcomes, showing a unified front among these global leaders in addressing the pressing issue of conflict resolution.
