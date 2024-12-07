Left Menu

World Leaders Converge for Peace in Paris

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy held a constructive meeting with U.S. President-elect Donald Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris. The leaders discussed the ongoing war in Ukraine, emphasizing the need for a fair and swift resolution. Zelenskiy shared insights about the situation on the ground.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 07-12-2024 23:28 IST | Created: 07-12-2024 23:28 IST
World Leaders Converge for Peace in Paris
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has marked a significant diplomatic moment by meeting with U.S. President-elect Donald Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris on Saturday.

In what he described as 'a good and productive' discussion, Zelenskiy highlighted their unified desire to see the current war end quickly and justly. The leaders focused on the conditions faced by their people and the importance of establishing a just peace.

Zelenskiy took to social media platform X to communicate the outcomes, showing a unified front among these global leaders in addressing the pressing issue of conflict resolution.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
REFILE-UPDATE 4-Police believe gunman who killed insurance CEO has left New York City

REFILE-UPDATE 4-Police believe gunman who killed insurance CEO has left New ...

 Global
2
UPDATE 1-South Korea President Yoon to address nation ahead of impeachment vote

UPDATE 1-South Korea President Yoon to address nation ahead of impeachment v...

 Global
3
Dominican Republic seizes 9.5 tons of cocaine, marking new record

Dominican Republic seizes 9.5 tons of cocaine, marking new record

 Global
4
Mother of Austin Tice, journalist missing in Syria, says new information proves son alive

Mother of Austin Tice, journalist missing in Syria, says new information pro...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Agricultural Resilience: Tackling Disparities and Climate Risks in Global Crop Yields

Malaysia’s Journey: Reducing Poverty While Tackling Unequal Access to Economic Security

Sustainable Transport: Vietnam’s Plan to Electrify Roads and Cut Emissions by 2050

Strengthening Cooperative Financial Institutions for Inclusive Growth and Resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024