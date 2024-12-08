Left Menu

Jaishankar Engages in High-Level Diplomacy at Manama Dialogue

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar is in Bahrain for the Manama Dialogue, co-chairing a meeting with Dr Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani. The focus is on strengthening India-Bahrain relations and discussing regional security. This follows Jaishankar's visit to Qatar for discussions on conflict resolution.

S Jaishankar, India's External Affairs Minister, arrived in Bahrain on Saturday to attend the Manama Dialogue and co-chair a ministerial meeting. He was warmly welcomed by Bahrain's Foreign Minister, Dr Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani, upon his arrival.

Jaishankar expressed his enthusiasm for participating in the Manama Dialogue, highlighting the importance of the High Joint Commission's role in fostering productive discussions with Bahrain. The meeting will comprehensively review bilateral ties to further enhance cooperation between the two nations.

The 20th edition of the Manama Dialogue is set for December 8, under the theme of Middle East leadership in shaping regional prosperity and security. Jaishankar's Bahrain visit occurs after his engagements in Qatar, where he joined the Doha Forum panel on conflict resolution.

