Georgia's Political Unrest: A Presidential Advocacy

Georgia's President Salome Zourabichvili, alongside opposition forces, accuses the ruling Georgian Dream party of election rigging and harsh repression. She shared her concerns with U.S. President-elect Trump and French President Macron amid ongoing protests. The opposition notes arrests and media attacks, suggesting Russian influence in the unrest.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-12-2024 04:53 IST | Created: 08-12-2024 04:53 IST
Georgia's political landscape is fraught with tension following claims by President Salome Zourabichvili and the opposition that last month's parliamentary election was compromised. Zourabichvili has been in prominent discussions with U.S. President-elect Donald Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron regarding these allegations.

During her visit to Paris for the reopening of Notre-Dame, Zourabichvili cited "in-depth discussions" with the two leaders, highlighting the urgent issue of election rigging and the severe crackdown on protesters in Georgia. Protests have persisted since the October vote, which maintained the Georgian Dream party's control and paused EU accession efforts.

On the ground, tensions remain high as opposition figures face detention and harsh treatment. Reports of violence against journalists covering protests further fuel Zourabichvili's assertions of Russian involvement in the chaos, reminiscent of Ukraine's 2014 political upheaval. The Kremlin, however, refutes these claims.

(With inputs from agencies.)

