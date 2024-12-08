Left Menu

US News: Austin Tice's Fate, Hunter Biden Pardon, Trump’s Controversial Moves

Debra Tice, mother of journalist Austin Tice missing in Syria since 2012, claims he's alive. President Joe Biden pardons son Hunter amid changing circumstances. Trump endorses Pentagon nominee Hegseth despite controversies. TikTok to be sold or banned in the US. Appeals court upholds Sandy Hook defamation verdict against Alex Jones.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-12-2024 05:25 IST | Created: 08-12-2024 05:25 IST
In a heartfelt plea, Debra Tice, mother of U.S. journalist Austin Tice, declared her belief that her son, missing in Syria since 2012, remains alive. She shared new information from a trusted source, making her statement public at the National Press Club.

Meanwhile, the White House reveals that President Joe Biden made a dramatic reversal on his promise to let the justice system take its course, offering a pardon to his son Hunter after previously declining to intervene. The change in circumstances prompted this decision, drawing both criticism and support.

In other significant developments, a U.S. federal court has affirmed a staggering $1.3 billion defamation ruling against conspiracy theorist Alex Jones for his role in spreading falsehoods about the Sandy Hook shooting, reinforcing the expected consequences of his disinformation campaign.

