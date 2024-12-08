US News: Austin Tice's Fate, Hunter Biden Pardon, Trump’s Controversial Moves

In a heartfelt plea, Debra Tice, mother of U.S. journalist Austin Tice, declared her belief that her son, missing in Syria since 2012, remains alive. She shared new information from a trusted source, making her statement public at the National Press Club.

Meanwhile, the White House reveals that President Joe Biden made a dramatic reversal on his promise to let the justice system take its course, offering a pardon to his son Hunter after previously declining to intervene. The change in circumstances prompted this decision, drawing both criticism and support.

In other significant developments, a U.S. federal court has affirmed a staggering $1.3 billion defamation ruling against conspiracy theorist Alex Jones for his role in spreading falsehoods about the Sandy Hook shooting, reinforcing the expected consequences of his disinformation campaign.

