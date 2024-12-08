Rising Tensions: Suspected Arson at Melbourne Synagogue Sparks Debate

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese labeled the suspected arson at a Melbourne synagogue as an act of terror. This comes amid criticism from Israel's PM, Benjamin Netanyahu, who suggested the Labor government's policies fueled the attack.

The alleged arson occurred at the Adass Israel synagogue, leaving one injured and significant damage behind. Australia's government, under Albanese since May 2022, has invested A$25 million in enhancing security for Jewish sites and taking measures against hate speech.

As police search for suspects, the synagogue fire has highlighted the nation's rising antisemitic incidents against the backdrop of the Israel-Gaza war. While pro-Palestinian protests in Australia remain largely peaceful, authorities worry about potential community tensions.

