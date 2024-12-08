Left Menu

Rising Tensions: Suspected Arson at Melbourne Synagogue Sparks Debate

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese condemned a suspected arson attack at a Melbourne synagogue as terrorism. Accusations from Israeli PM Netanyahu linked the incident to Australia's pro-Palestinian policies. The Australian government defends its actions against antisemitism but faces criticism from some Jewish groups.

Updated: 08-12-2024 09:18 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Australia

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese labeled the suspected arson at a Melbourne synagogue as an act of terror. This comes amid criticism from Israel's PM, Benjamin Netanyahu, who suggested the Labor government's policies fueled the attack.

The alleged arson occurred at the Adass Israel synagogue, leaving one injured and significant damage behind. Australia's government, under Albanese since May 2022, has invested A$25 million in enhancing security for Jewish sites and taking measures against hate speech.

As police search for suspects, the synagogue fire has highlighted the nation's rising antisemitic incidents against the backdrop of the Israel-Gaza war. While pro-Palestinian protests in Australia remain largely peaceful, authorities worry about potential community tensions.

