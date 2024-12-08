Syria's Power Shift: As Rebels Encircle Damascus

In a significant escalation, Syrian rebel leader Ahmed al-Sharaa announced restrictions on approaching public institutions, stating they remain under the 'former prime minister's' supervision until an official handover occurs.

Sources revealed that President Bashar al-Assad has vacated Damascus as rebels have penetrated the capital's defenses, marking a crucial turning point in the ongoing conflict. The army command informed officers that Assad's longstanding 24-year rule has effectively ended.

Despite the upheaval, Syrian Prime Minister Mohammad Ghazi al-Jalali declared he is staying put in his residence, voicing his willingness to support the continuity of government operations amid the turmoil.

