Syria's Power Shift: As Rebels Encircle Damascus

Syrian rebel leader Ahmed al-Sharaa declared restrictions on approaching public institutions, emphasizing their current oversight by the 'former prime minister.' Meanwhile, reports indicate President Bashar al-Assad has fled Damascus as rebel forces advanced. Syrian Prime Minister Mohammad Ghazi al-Jalali expressed readiness to support governmental continuity.

Updated: 08-12-2024 09:19 IST | Created: 08-12-2024 09:19 IST
  Country:
  Egypt

In a significant escalation, Syrian rebel leader Ahmed al-Sharaa announced restrictions on approaching public institutions, stating they remain under the 'former prime minister's' supervision until an official handover occurs.

Sources revealed that President Bashar al-Assad has vacated Damascus as rebels have penetrated the capital's defenses, marking a crucial turning point in the ongoing conflict. The army command informed officers that Assad's longstanding 24-year rule has effectively ended.

Despite the upheaval, Syrian Prime Minister Mohammad Ghazi al-Jalali declared he is staying put in his residence, voicing his willingness to support the continuity of government operations amid the turmoil.

(With inputs from agencies.)

