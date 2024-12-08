Syria's Power Shift: As Rebels Encircle Damascus
Syrian rebel leader Ahmed al-Sharaa declared restrictions on approaching public institutions, emphasizing their current oversight by the 'former prime minister.' Meanwhile, reports indicate President Bashar al-Assad has fled Damascus as rebel forces advanced. Syrian Prime Minister Mohammad Ghazi al-Jalali expressed readiness to support governmental continuity.
- Country:
- Egypt
In a significant escalation, Syrian rebel leader Ahmed al-Sharaa announced restrictions on approaching public institutions, stating they remain under the 'former prime minister's' supervision until an official handover occurs.
Sources revealed that President Bashar al-Assad has vacated Damascus as rebels have penetrated the capital's defenses, marking a crucial turning point in the ongoing conflict. The army command informed officers that Assad's longstanding 24-year rule has effectively ended.
Despite the upheaval, Syrian Prime Minister Mohammad Ghazi al-Jalali declared he is staying put in his residence, voicing his willingness to support the continuity of government operations amid the turmoil.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Syria
- rebel
- Damascus
- Assad
- Ahmed al-Sharaa
- prime minister
- army
- conflict
- government
- capital