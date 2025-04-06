Bangladesh Army Ensures Festive Security for Hindu Celebrations

The Bangladesh Army has taken a proactive stance in safeguarding the nation during significant Hindu events as tens of thousands participate in celebrations like Maha Ashtami and Basanti Puja. The military provided enhanced security measures at religious sites, assuring peace and harmony.

According to an official statement, troops have been diligently ensuring safety at various locations, including Langolbandh near Dhaka, where devotees, both local and international, took part in traditional holy dips. Furthermore, hundreds of individuals participated in the sacred ritual of bathing in the Brahmaputra River in Lalmonirhat.

The army has extended its assistance beyond security by helping with traffic management and setting control posts while engaging with Hindu community leaders to maintain a supportive environment. The Bangladesh Army's efforts have been recognized as a testament to religious harmony and national unity.

(With inputs from agencies.)