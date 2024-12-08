End of an Era: Assad's Rule Topples in Syria's Surprising Rebellion

In a stunning turn of events, Syrian rebels have ended President Bashar al-Assad's 24-year authoritarian rule following a rapid offensive that took the world by surprise. With Damascus and Homs now under rebel control, the region faces a significant shift in power dynamics.

President Assad reportedly fled Damascus to an undisclosed location as celebratory crowds took to the streets, chanting 'Freedom' after decades of Assad family rule. The fall is seen as a massive blow to Russia and Iran, who have long supported Assad, losing a strategic ally in the Middle East.

The opposition promises a new era while international stakeholders express concerns about potential upheaval. As the rebellion's momentum grows, the world watches closely amid fears of further instability in an already volatile region.

(With inputs from agencies.)