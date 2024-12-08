Netanyahu's Complex Alliance with Trump: Political Triumph or Strategic Tightrope?

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu enthusiastically greeted Donald Trump's reelection as U.S. President, expressing hopes of rejuvenated diplomatic ties.

During Trump's first term, Netanyahu benefited from policies favoring Israel, including the recognition of Jerusalem as the capital. Such support fuels Netanyahu's expectations for Trump's return to office.

Yet, the geopolitical landscape is fraught with complications. Strained relations with President Biden, ongoing Middle East conflicts, and Netanyahu's own legal battles present significant hurdles, complicating the potential alliance.

