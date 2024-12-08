Tensions Escalate Ahead of Delhi Assembly Polls

The political climate in the national capital is heating up as assembly polls approach, with BJP MP Praveen Khandelwal expressing strong confidence in his party's prospects. He asserted that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the BJP's 'double engine' government is poised to complete all delayed projects in Delhi.

Khandelwal took aim at the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and its leader Arvind Kejriwal, accusing them of engaging in blame-game politics that, according to him, have now been unveiled to the public. Additionally, he criticized the Congress for becoming overly dependent on regional parties to maintain its political presence.

On the other side, AAP has launched an offensive against BJP, targeting Union Home Minister Amit Shah over Delhi's deteriorating law and order situation. AAP alleges that under Shah's tenure, Delhi has become a 'jungle raj', urging the public to unite for change. These exchanges come as the capital braces for elections potentially scheduled early in 2025, revisiting the dynamics last seen during the AAP's landslide win in 2020.

(With inputs from agencies.)