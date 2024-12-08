Left Menu

End of an Era: The Assad Regime Toppled

The longstanding Assad regime in Syria fell as a rapid rebel offensive captured government-held territory and entered Damascus. President Bashar Assad reportedly fled the country. With Damascus now in rebel hands, Prime Minister Mohammed Ghazi Jalali announced intentions to establish a transitional government while urging citizens' calm.

Beirut | Updated: 08-12-2024 11:26 IST
  Lebanon

The Assad regime's half-century rule over Syria ended abruptly as rebel forces marched into Damascus, leaving President Bashar Assad's government in disarray. According to reports, Assad fled to an undisclosed location, with Syrian opposition monitoring groups confirming his departure.

The insurgents' swift advance marks a significant turn in Syria's civil turmoil, capturing key cities like Homs, Aleppo, and Hama. As capital residents celebrated, Assad's government showed signs of scrambling to negotiate a transition.

While international reactions unfold, with urgent calls for talks in Geneva, the swift opposition gains signal a potential reshaping of Syria's political landscape, underscored by the complex involvement of foreign powers. Many fear the dawn of a new era faced with both hope and uncertainty.

