End of an Era: The Assad Regime Toppled

The Assad regime's half-century rule over Syria ended abruptly as rebel forces marched into Damascus, leaving President Bashar Assad's government in disarray. According to reports, Assad fled to an undisclosed location, with Syrian opposition monitoring groups confirming his departure.

The insurgents' swift advance marks a significant turn in Syria's civil turmoil, capturing key cities like Homs, Aleppo, and Hama. As capital residents celebrated, Assad's government showed signs of scrambling to negotiate a transition.

While international reactions unfold, with urgent calls for talks in Geneva, the swift opposition gains signal a potential reshaping of Syria's political landscape, underscored by the complex involvement of foreign powers. Many fear the dawn of a new era faced with both hope and uncertainty.

(With inputs from agencies.)