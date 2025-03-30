Syria's New Transitional Government Takes Charge Amid Hopes for Stability

Syria's political landscape witnessed a significant shift as the new transitional government was officially sworn in, almost four months after the removal of the Assad family from power. The newly formed authorities in Damascus are driven by the objective of reinstating stability in a nation torn apart by years of conflict.

The 23-member Cabinet, noted for its religious and ethnic diversity, marks the inaugural administration in a five-year transitional tenure, succeeding the interim government which followed the ousting of Bashar Assad. Notably, this government operates without a prime minister, adhering to a temporary constitution, as it embraces the role of a secretary general.

In efforts to address local and international challenges, the government unveiled ahead of Eid el-Fitr maintains some familiar faces in foreign and defense ministries while introducing new figures like Anas Khattab and prominent activists in key roles. The formation signifies a bold declaration of rebuilding a new state, amid Western demands for inclusive political processes in Syria.

(With inputs from agencies.)