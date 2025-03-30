Left Menu

Syria's New Transitional Government Takes Charge Amid Hopes for Stability

Syria's new transitional government was sworn in, marking a step towards stability. The 23-member Cabinet is religiously and ethnically diverse, without a prime minister, but with a secretary general. The government's main mission is to end the war and restore the country's infrastructure, amidst continued international concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Damascus | Updated: 30-03-2025 05:01 IST | Created: 30-03-2025 05:01 IST
Syria's New Transitional Government Takes Charge Amid Hopes for Stability
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Syria

Syria's political landscape witnessed a significant shift as the new transitional government was officially sworn in, almost four months after the removal of the Assad family from power. The newly formed authorities in Damascus are driven by the objective of reinstating stability in a nation torn apart by years of conflict.

The 23-member Cabinet, noted for its religious and ethnic diversity, marks the inaugural administration in a five-year transitional tenure, succeeding the interim government which followed the ousting of Bashar Assad. Notably, this government operates without a prime minister, adhering to a temporary constitution, as it embraces the role of a secretary general.

In efforts to address local and international challenges, the government unveiled ahead of Eid el-Fitr maintains some familiar faces in foreign and defense ministries while introducing new figures like Anas Khattab and prominent activists in key roles. The formation signifies a bold declaration of rebuilding a new state, amid Western demands for inclusive political processes in Syria.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Strengthening Ties Amid Tariff Turmoil

Strengthening Ties Amid Tariff Turmoil

 Global
2
U.S. Judge Halts Tufts Student's Deportation Amid Political Tensions

U.S. Judge Halts Tufts Student's Deportation Amid Political Tensions

 United States
3
Texas-Mexico Border Braces Amid Record Floods: Lives, Homes, and Agriculture Take a Hit

Texas-Mexico Border Braces Amid Record Floods: Lives, Homes, and Agriculture...

 United States
4
Devastation in Dnipro: Deadly Drone Strikes Ignite Chaos

Devastation in Dnipro: Deadly Drone Strikes Ignite Chaos

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social Media’s Real Impact on Mental Health: A Global Study Challenges the Panic

Artificial Intelligence and E-Commerce Loyalty: What 425 Russian Consumers Revealed

Greener Cities Through E-Commerce? Evidence From China’s Demonstration City Policy

How China’s Low-Carbon Pilot Cities Improved Energy Efficiency and Cut Emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025