Revolutionary Claims: Assad Overthrown in Syria

Syrian state TV broadcasted a video in which a group of men claimed President Bashar Assad had been overthrown, urging opposition fighters and citizens to safeguard state institutions. The statement emphasized unity across the country's diverse sects and ethnic groups under a new 'free Syrian state.'

Devdiscourse News Desk | Damascus | Updated: 08-12-2024 11:35 IST | Created: 08-12-2024 11:35 IST
Revolutionary Claims: Assad Overthrown in Syria
  • Syria

A shocking video statement aired on Syrian state TV claims that President Bashar Assad has been overthrown. It featured a group of men asserting that prisoners have been liberated and urged the unity of opposition fighters and citizens to maintain state institutions.

The video underscored a significant appeal to the various sects and ethnic groups in Syria, promoting the establishment of a cohesive 'free Syrian state' meant for all its diverse peoples.

The men identified themselves as representatives of the 'Operations Room to Conquer Damascus' and conveyed their vision for a peaceful and inclusive post-Assad era.

