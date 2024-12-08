Revolutionary Claims: Assad Overthrown in Syria

A shocking video statement aired on Syrian state TV claims that President Bashar Assad has been overthrown. It featured a group of men asserting that prisoners have been liberated and urged the unity of opposition fighters and citizens to maintain state institutions.

The video underscored a significant appeal to the various sects and ethnic groups in Syria, promoting the establishment of a cohesive 'free Syrian state' meant for all its diverse peoples.

The men identified themselves as representatives of the 'Operations Room to Conquer Damascus' and conveyed their vision for a peaceful and inclusive post-Assad era.

(With inputs from agencies.)