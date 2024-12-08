Revolutionary Claims: Assad Overthrown in Syria
Syrian state TV broadcasted a video in which a group of men claimed President Bashar Assad had been overthrown, urging opposition fighters and citizens to safeguard state institutions. The statement emphasized unity across the country's diverse sects and ethnic groups under a new 'free Syrian state.'
Devdiscourse News Desk | Damascus | Updated: 08-12-2024 11:35 IST | Created: 08-12-2024 11:35 IST
- Country:
- Syria
A shocking video statement aired on Syrian state TV claims that President Bashar Assad has been overthrown. It featured a group of men asserting that prisoners have been liberated and urged the unity of opposition fighters and citizens to maintain state institutions.
The video underscored a significant appeal to the various sects and ethnic groups in Syria, promoting the establishment of a cohesive 'free Syrian state' meant for all its diverse peoples.
The men identified themselves as representatives of the 'Operations Room to Conquer Damascus' and conveyed their vision for a peaceful and inclusive post-Assad era.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Syria
- Assad
- overthrown
- prisoners
- rebels
- opposition
- unity
- ethnic
- sects
- Damascus
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Yezidi Community Seeks India's Advocacy at UN
Mahayuti Surge: BJP's Dominance in Maharashtra Amid Opposition Gains in Jharkhand
Maharashtra's Historic Assembly Election Triumph: Unity Prevails
I succeeded in breaking the 'chakravyuh' of opposition due to support of voters, our team and party leaders: Devendra Fadnavis.
Maharashtra's Political Landscape: Fadnavis Declares Victory Amidst Unity and Assurance