Assad's Reign Under Siege: A New Chapter Unfolds in Syria
Syrian President Bashar Assad, once saved by allies, now faces a precarious future as insurgents gain ground with surprising speed, raising concerns of a renewed conflict. With Russia preoccupied, and Iran and Hezbollah weakened, Assad's regime appears vulnerable amidst a complex geopolitical landscape.
- Country:
- Lebanon
Syrian President Bashar Assad is facing a dire situation, reminiscent of past struggles during the civil war. Once supported by Russia, Iran, and Hezbollah, Assad now finds himself isolated as insurgents rapidly advance towards Damascus.
The geopolitical landscape has shifted; Russia's focus on Ukraine and Hezbollah's weakened state have left Assad without his previous allies' full support. Meanwhile, Iran's regional proxies have been degraded by Israeli actions.
The insurgent assault has reignited conflict in Syria, causing neighboring countries to brace for potential spillover effects. Observers speculate this could mark the beginning of the end for Assad's long-standing regime.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Assad
- Syria
- insurgency
- conflict
- geopolitical
- Hezbollah
- Iran
- Russia
- Damascus
- Aleppo
ALSO READ
Israeli Airstrikes Intensify in Heart of Beirut Amid Hezbollah Conflict
Beirut Airstrike Intensifies Israel-Hezbollah Conflict
U.S. Strategy in Asia Spurs Tensions Over Taiwan: A Geopolitical Standoff
Beirut Under Fire: Escalating Tensions between Israel and Hezbollah
Iran's Leader Calls for Death Sentences on Israeli Heads