Assad's Reign Under Siege: A New Chapter Unfolds in Syria

Syrian President Bashar Assad is facing a dire situation, reminiscent of past struggles during the civil war. Once supported by Russia, Iran, and Hezbollah, Assad now finds himself isolated as insurgents rapidly advance towards Damascus.

The geopolitical landscape has shifted; Russia's focus on Ukraine and Hezbollah's weakened state have left Assad without his previous allies' full support. Meanwhile, Iran's regional proxies have been degraded by Israeli actions.

The insurgent assault has reignited conflict in Syria, causing neighboring countries to brace for potential spillover effects. Observers speculate this could mark the beginning of the end for Assad's long-standing regime.

