End of an Era: Global Reactions to Assad's Departure

Global leaders react to the end of Bashar al-Assad's rule in Syria, following a surprising rebel offensive. The White House and other international figures emphasize monitoring the situation closely. Calls for dialogue and restraint are prevalent as the world watches the unfolding events.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-12-2024 14:34 IST | Created: 08-12-2024 14:34 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a shocking turn of events, the Syrian army command announced the end of President Bashar al-Assad's 24-year authoritarian rule. This development comes after a swift rebel offensive, leaving global leaders and analysts in disbelief.

The White House released a statement, indicating that President Biden and his team are closely monitoring the situation in Syria and maintaining constant contact with regional partners. Former President Donald Trump took to X, emphasizing that Assad has fled, and signifying a weakened state for his primary allies, Russia and Iran.

International figures, including Italy's Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani and U.N. Special Envoy Geir Pedersen, expressed concern and urged dialogue and unity among Syrians. Meanwhile, the Philippines' Department of Foreign Affairs has advised caution for Filipinos in Syria amid the volatile situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

