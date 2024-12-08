Left Menu

Tides Turning in Damascus: Celebration and Uncertainty Amidst Assad Government's Fall

Crowds in Damascus celebrated the fall of Bashar Assad's government as opposition forces made a stunning advance into the capital. Assad's whereabouts remain unknown. Meanwhile, regional tensions rise as Lebanon and Jordan close borders with Syria. The US maintains its military presence in Syria to ensure the defeat of ISIS.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Damascus | Updated: 08-12-2024 14:46 IST | Created: 08-12-2024 14:46 IST
Tides Turning in Damascus: Celebration and Uncertainty Amidst Assad Government's Fall
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Syria

The streets of Damascus erupted in celebration as opposition forces reached the Syrian capital, marking the apparent collapse of Bashar Assad's government. Syrians, brimming with excitement, filled Ummayed Square to mark the occasion.

While Assad's whereabouts are still unclear, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported that he departed Damascus early Sunday. This development follows the recapture of the central city of Homs by opposition forces just a day prior.

In response to escalating events, Lebanon and Jordan moved swiftly to close key border crossings with Syria. The US declared its continued military presence in eastern Syria, focused on defeating ISIS, distancing itself from the broader conflict dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
REFILE-UPDATE 4-Police believe gunman who killed insurance CEO has left New York City

REFILE-UPDATE 4-Police believe gunman who killed insurance CEO has left New ...

 Global
2
UPDATE 1-South Korea President Yoon to address nation ahead of impeachment vote

UPDATE 1-South Korea President Yoon to address nation ahead of impeachment v...

 Global
3
Dominican Republic seizes 9.5 tons of cocaine, marking new record

Dominican Republic seizes 9.5 tons of cocaine, marking new record

 Global
4
Mother of Austin Tice, journalist missing in Syria, says new information proves son alive

Mother of Austin Tice, journalist missing in Syria, says new information pro...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Business Training: Digital Challenges and In-Person Advantages for Women

How Coffee Sector Reforms Enhanced Academic Performance in Rural Rwanda

Armenia's Development Blueprint: Tax Reforms and Educational Equity for Growth

Rainfall Extremes and Child Health: The Role of Targeted Climate Policies in Bangladesh

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024