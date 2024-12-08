Tides Turning in Damascus: Celebration and Uncertainty Amidst Assad Government's Fall

The streets of Damascus erupted in celebration as opposition forces reached the Syrian capital, marking the apparent collapse of Bashar Assad's government. Syrians, brimming with excitement, filled Ummayed Square to mark the occasion.

While Assad's whereabouts are still unclear, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported that he departed Damascus early Sunday. This development follows the recapture of the central city of Homs by opposition forces just a day prior.

In response to escalating events, Lebanon and Jordan moved swiftly to close key border crossings with Syria. The US declared its continued military presence in eastern Syria, focused on defeating ISIS, distancing itself from the broader conflict dynamics.

