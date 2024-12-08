Revolutionary Wave: Assad's Regime Toppled in Damascus

Early Sunday, the Syrian government abruptly collapsed under a rapid rebel offensive that overtook the capital, Damascus. This marks the end of the Assad family's 50-year authoritative rule. Syrian state television aired a video claiming President Bashar Assad has been overthrown and prisoners freed.

Opposition group 'Operations Room to Conquer Damascus' urged fighters and citizens to maintain 'the free Syrian state.' Assad's whereabouts remain unknown as he reportedly fled the country. Damascus witnessed spontaneous celebrations, with citizens taking to the streets in disbelief over the swift change.

International reactions are emerging, with calls for a peaceful and orderly transition. Russian, Qatari, and other international envoys are eyeing diplomatic resolutions to ensure stability in the region. Rebel advances across key Syrian cities have been largely unchecked, prompting regional military adjustments, particularly along Israel's northern border.

(With inputs from agencies.)