John Dramani Mahama's Triumphant Return to Power

In a stunning political comeback, Ghana's former president John Dramani Mahama has emerged victorious in the presidential election, following his rival Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia's concession.

Speaking from his home, Bawumia revealed during a press conference that he personally congratulated Mahama on his win.

He mentioned that Mahama's National Democratic Congress also triumphed in the parliamentary elections, emphasizing his early concession aimed at easing national tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)