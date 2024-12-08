Left Menu

John Dramani Mahama's Triumphant Return to Power

John Dramani Mahama, Ghana's former president, has made a successful political return by winning the presidential election after his opponent, Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia, conceded. Bawumia acknowledged Mahama's National Democratic Congress's parliamentary victory, conceding before official results to calm tensions.

In a stunning political comeback, Ghana's former president John Dramani Mahama has emerged victorious in the presidential election, following his rival Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia's concession.

Speaking from his home, Bawumia revealed during a press conference that he personally congratulated Mahama on his win.

He mentioned that Mahama's National Democratic Congress also triumphed in the parliamentary elections, emphasizing his early concession aimed at easing national tensions.

