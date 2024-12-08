Left Menu

Syria's Seismic Shift: Assad Ousted, Rebels Triumph

Syrian rebels have forced President Bashar al-Assad to flee Damascus, ending more than 13 years of civil conflict and diminishing Russian and Iranian influence. This significant change in the Middle East has prompted regional stability concerns. The Syrian opposition is working towards forming a new transitional government amid global scrutiny.

Updated: 08-12-2024 16:33 IST
In a dramatic turn of events, Syrian rebels ousted President Bashar al-Assad from Damascus, concluding over a decade of civil strife and marking a pivotal moment in Middle Eastern geopolitics. Assad was compelled to flee as rebels claimed control, challenging the longstanding influence of Russia and Iran in the region.

Following Assad's escape, Syrian rebels stormed Iran's embassy, amplifying regional tensions. While the army reported continual operations against insurgent groups in strategic cities, Assad's current whereabouts remain unknown. Jubilant scenes unfolded in Damascus, with crowds celebrating the end of decades-long Assad rule, yet concerns about regional stability persist.

The Syrian opposition announced plans for a transitional governing body, aiming to reconstruct the war-torn nation. This shift in power dynamics raises questions about the role of Islamist militant groups and the involvement of Western nations in Syria's future, as regional powers gauge the implications of this seismic change.

