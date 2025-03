Controversial Detainment: Iranian Student's Arrest Spurs Immigration Debate

The Iranian doctoral student, Alireza Doroundi, was detained at the University of Alabama by U.S. federal immigration agents. This development has not only raised eyebrows but has also thrown a spotlight on President Trump's current immigration policies.

According to sources, Doroundi, who specializes in mechanical engineering, is among several international students facing scrutiny under an intensified immigration crackdown. These measures align with Trump's recent pronouncements related to deportations of foreign nationals perceived to support pro-Palestinian causes.

Critics suggest this approach unfairly labels international students and protesters, accusing the Trump administration of blurring the lines between legitimate criticisms of foreign policy and blanket allegations of antisemitism.

(With inputs from agencies.)