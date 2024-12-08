Left Menu

Mamata Banerjee's Leadership Bid Shakes Up Opposition Dynamics

BJP leader Pravin Darekar criticizes NCP chief Sharad Pawar's support for Mamata Banerjee leading the INDIA bloc, suggesting it signals Rahul Gandhi's leadership inadequacies. Meanwhile, Shiv Sena and other opposition members endorse Banerjee's potential, bolstering her role in national politics amidst Congress's struggles.

BJP leader Pravin Darekar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

BJP leader Pravin Darekar expressed skepticism over Sharad Pawar, chief of the Nationalist Congress Party, supporting West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's readiness to lead the INDIA bloc. According to Darekar, Pawar's endorsement indicates a lack of confidence in Rahul Gandhi's leadership capabilities within the Congress party.

On Saturday, Pawar acknowledged Banerjee's national leadership potential, applauding her party's competent parliamentary representation. 'She is a prominent leader... with the ability to lead the alliance,' Pawar stated, emphasizing her rightful place on the national stage.

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut, backing Banerjee, highlighted plans to engage with her directly in Kolkata. Raut reaffirmed their collective spirit, aligning with Banerjee, Kejriwal, and others in the opposition bloc. Trinamool MP Kirti Azad lauded Banerjee's electoral success against Modi, reinforcing her influence.

Azad highlighted Banerjee's clarity and seniority, noting her widespread appeal. Meanwhile, Darekar criticized the opposition (MVA) MLAs for indecisively handling their oath-taking as an 'insult to the people of Maharashtra,' accusing them of political dramatics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

