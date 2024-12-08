End of an Era: Syrian Rebels Overthrow Assad Regime
Syrian rebels have toppled the Assad regime, ending half a century of rule. Celebrations poured into the streets of Damascus, though challenges loom as the rebels face division among rival factions. Assad's disappearance leaves questions about Syria's direction, while the international response remains cautious.
In a dramatic turn of events, rebel forces have successfully overthrown the Assad regime, marking the end of 50 years of autocratic rule in Syria. Streets in Damascus filled with jubilant crowds waving the revolutionary flag, reminiscent of the Arab Spring's early days.
The abrupt departure of President Bashar Assad and leading officials remains shrouded in mystery, with Russia announcing his exit after discussions with rebel factions. The seismic shift in Syria's governance brings with it complex challenges, as the new leadership aims to bridge long-standing sectarian divides and combat residual militant factions.
The international community, particularly Assad's erstwhile allies like Iran, appears uncertain, while calls for systematic political transition echo globally. Meanwhile, the regional powers are stepping forward, emphasizing stability and dialogue to guide Syria through these pivotal times.
(With inputs from agencies.)
UN special envoy for Syria, Geir Pedersen, calls for urgent talks in Geneva to ensure 'orderly political transition,' reports AP.