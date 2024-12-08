EVM Allegations Spark Debate in Maharashtra Politics

In the wake of allegations linked to electronic voting machines' integrity, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has called on the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) coalition to embrace the decisive mandate the people have delivered. Shinde dismissed concerns surrounding EVM legitimacy, urging the opposition to acknowledge the clear victory handed to the ruling coalition by the state.

Shinde further critiqued the opposition's selective skepticism of EVMs, highlighting their acceptance of results in states like Jharkhand and Wayanad where they emerged victorious. He pointed to past election outcomes in Maharashtra, noting the narrow margin in Lok Sabha elections, questioning the opposition's inconsistent stance on EVM validity.

In a recent twist, Shinde questioned opposition MLAs who initially refused to take their oaths citing an alleged EVM scam, only to later proceed. Meanwhile, Nationalist Congress Party leader Sharad Pawar voiced apprehensions about voter confidence in the electoral process, underlining doubts following the Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024 where the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance claimed a commanding win with 235 seats secured.

(With inputs from agencies.)