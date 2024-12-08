Left Menu

Farmers' Protest: Punjab-Haryana Peace Talks Amidst Rising Tensions

Punjab and Haryana police officials met with farmer leaders to discuss the ongoing farmers' protest. Farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher announced the temporary call-off of a 'Dilli Chalo' march due to injured protesters. Discussions continue amidst government efforts to restrict the march.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-12-2024 20:15 IST | Created: 08-12-2024 20:15 IST
Visuals from Sarwan Singh Pander's Rajpura meet (Photo/ ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In Rajpura, Punjab and Haryana police officials convened with farmer leaders on Sunday to address issues tied to the ongoing protest. The meeting witnessed the presence of farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher. Mandeep Singh Sidhu, DIG Patiala, remarked on the detailed discussions with farmers, describing the talks as conducted in a positive ambiance, with future discussions planned.

Ambala Deputy Commissioner Parth Gupta emphasized ongoing efforts to find a resolution with farm leaders. SSP Patiala Nanak Singh echoed the sentiment, stressing the positive atmosphere of the meeting attended by various officials, suggesting the continuity of such dialogues.

These talks are part of broader attempts to ease tensions with farmers. A 'jatha' of 101 farmers set for a 'Dilli Chalo' march was canceled due to rising tensions and injuries, including one severe case admitted to PGI hospital. Pandher announced the withdrawal, citing ongoing agitation but noting the safety concerns of participants. Tomorrow's meeting will reassess the situation, and a press conference will follow with further updates.

Pandher outlined the decision behind the 'jatha's' withdrawal: severe injuries among farmers like Resham Singh and others, with some in critical condition. Despite media restrictions, farmers remain resolute in their protests against governmental roadblocks aimed at halting their march.

At the Punjab-Haryana Shambhu border, DSP Shahabad Ramkumar reported active deployment since morning, with instructions to verify the identities and permissions of farmers. A disagreement ensued, leading Haryana Police to deploy tear gas to disperse protestors. Drone footage captured the tense standoff at the border, highlighting ongoing friction between police and demonstrators.

(With inputs from agencies.)

