Navigating Diplomatic Challenges: India’s Strategic Role in West Asia

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar highlighted security challenges and India's diplomatic efforts in West Asia, particularly concerning tensions between Israel and Iran. He emphasized India's strategic interests, the importance of regional cooperation in the Red Sea, and underscored economic growth and significant connectivity projects.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Manama | Updated: 08-12-2024 20:40 IST | Created: 08-12-2024 20:40 IST
Navigating Diplomatic Challenges: India's Strategic Role in West Asia
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar emphasized the complex diplomatic dynamics between Israel and Iran as a focal point during his address at the Manama Dialogue in Bahrain on Sunday. He highlighted India's strategic interest in West Asia, citing the need to defuse escalating tensions for regional stability.

Jaishankar outlined India's economic aspirations, stating the country's ambition to double its nearly USD 4 trillion economy within the decade. He stressed the critical nature of West Asia, not just for security but also for economic trade routes, which have been impacted by maritime disruptions in the Red Sea.

India's proactive naval engagements in the Gulf of Aden and the Indian Ocean region underscore its commitment to enhancing regional cooperation. Jaishankar highlighted India's participation in major connectivity projects like the India-Myanmar-Thailand Trilateral highway, fostering strategic links from the Atlantic to the Pacific, marking a potential game-changing collaboration on the global stage.

