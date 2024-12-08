Left Menu

Leadership Debate Intensifies Within INDIA Bloc

Congress leader Udit Raj criticized West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee's capacity to lead the INDIA bloc, questioning TMC's national reach. Amidst internal discussions, prominent figures express diverse opinions on leadership, with Sharad Pawar supporting Banerjee, while BJP's Darekar hints at doubts over Rahul Gandhi's leadership abilities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-12-2024 21:17 IST | Created: 08-12-2024 21:17 IST
Leadership Debate Intensifies Within INDIA Bloc
Udit Raj, National Chairman of Unorganised Workers & Congress (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a heated discussion about the future leadership of the INDIA bloc, Congress leader Udit Raj on Sunday criticized West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's ability to lead on a national scale. He questioned how the Trinamool Congress (TMC), a party that hasn't extended its influence beyond West Bengal, could guide the entire nation.

This conversation arises amid assertions from several TMC leaders that the INDIA bloc lacks 'strong leadership.' They propose that Mamata Banerjee assumes control. Udit Raj reflected on TMC's failed attempts to widen their reach following their state election victory and supported the 'Delhi Chalo March' by farmers, hailing it as a democratic triumph.

Sharad Pawar, Chief of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP-SCP), also voiced his support for Mamata Banerjee, recognizing her as a prominent national leader. Meanwhile, BJP leader Pravin Darekar critiqued the Congress leadership, suggesting that Pawar's support for Banerjee might imply doubts about Rahul Gandhi's capability to lead the coalition.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
REFILE-UPDATE 4-Police believe gunman who killed insurance CEO has left New York City

REFILE-UPDATE 4-Police believe gunman who killed insurance CEO has left New ...

 Global
2
UPDATE 1-South Korea President Yoon to address nation ahead of impeachment vote

UPDATE 1-South Korea President Yoon to address nation ahead of impeachment v...

 Global
3
Dominican Republic seizes 9.5 tons of cocaine, marking new record

Dominican Republic seizes 9.5 tons of cocaine, marking new record

 Global
4
Mother of Austin Tice, journalist missing in Syria, says new information proves son alive

Mother of Austin Tice, journalist missing in Syria, says new information pro...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Business Training: Digital Challenges and In-Person Advantages for Women

How Coffee Sector Reforms Enhanced Academic Performance in Rural Rwanda

Armenia's Development Blueprint: Tax Reforms and Educational Equity for Growth

Rainfall Extremes and Child Health: The Role of Targeted Climate Policies in Bangladesh

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024