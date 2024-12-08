Leadership Debate Intensifies Within INDIA Bloc

In a heated discussion about the future leadership of the INDIA bloc, Congress leader Udit Raj on Sunday criticized West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's ability to lead on a national scale. He questioned how the Trinamool Congress (TMC), a party that hasn't extended its influence beyond West Bengal, could guide the entire nation.

This conversation arises amid assertions from several TMC leaders that the INDIA bloc lacks 'strong leadership.' They propose that Mamata Banerjee assumes control. Udit Raj reflected on TMC's failed attempts to widen their reach following their state election victory and supported the 'Delhi Chalo March' by farmers, hailing it as a democratic triumph.

Sharad Pawar, Chief of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP-SCP), also voiced his support for Mamata Banerjee, recognizing her as a prominent national leader. Meanwhile, BJP leader Pravin Darekar critiqued the Congress leadership, suggesting that Pawar's support for Banerjee might imply doubts about Rahul Gandhi's capability to lead the coalition.

(With inputs from agencies.)