Syria's Future: A Path for Its People

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres emphasized that the future of Syria should be determined by its citizens. Special envoy Geir Pedersen will collaborate with Syrians to facilitate this process, highlighting the need for calm, avoiding violence, and safeguarding citizens' rights during the political transition.

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres emphasized on Sunday that Syria's future rests in the hands of its citizens, stating that the nation's path forward must be determined by the people themselves.

Guterres highlighted the significant work required to achieve an orderly political transition leading to renewed institutions. He underscored his call for calm and the avoidance of violence during this sensitive period.

Special envoy Geir Pedersen, according to Guterres, will be actively working with Syrians to realize this transition while ensuring the protection of all citizens' rights.

