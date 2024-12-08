Syria's Future: A Path for Its People

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres emphasized on Sunday that Syria's future rests in the hands of its citizens, stating that the nation's path forward must be determined by the people themselves.

Guterres highlighted the significant work required to achieve an orderly political transition leading to renewed institutions. He underscored his call for calm and the avoidance of violence during this sensitive period.

Special envoy Geir Pedersen, according to Guterres, will be actively working with Syrians to realize this transition while ensuring the protection of all citizens' rights.

(With inputs from agencies.)