Syrian Government Collapse Sparks Crisis in Middle East

The unexpected collapse of Syria's government under the leadership of Bashar Assad presents a new challenge for the Biden administration and the incoming Trump team, sparking fears of increased conflict in the Middle East.

President-elect Donald Trump announced on social media that Assad had fled Syria because Russian President Vladimir Putin had withdrawn support. This statement followed Trump's comments against U.S. military involvement in aiding Syrian rebels. President Biden's administration also confirmed a non-intervention stance, despite ongoing tensions in the region.

With U.S. troops stationed in Syria to combat ISIS, the fall of Assad adds complexity to an already volatile situation. Trump's connection of the Syrian and Ukrainian conflicts suggested a weakened standing for Assad's Russian and Iranian allies. Meanwhile, American officials emphasize their military focus remains solely on ISIS, calling for protection of civilians and dialogue towards a political resolution.

