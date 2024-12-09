Historic Change in Syria: Assad Flees as Rebels Triumph

Thousands of Syrians took to the streets on Sunday to celebrate after rebel forces triumphantly took control of the capital, Damascus, ending five decades of the Assad regime's rule. The fall of the Assad family has caused a seismic shift in regional politics, with immediate repercussions in neighboring countries.

Reports from Russian state media confirm that ousted President Bashar Assad, along with his family, has sought asylum in Moscow. This development follows negotiations with rebel factions, which ensured a peaceful transfer of power.

The celebration in Syria has been marred by regional tensions, as Israel has seized a buffer zone in the Golan Heights, citing security concerns. Reinforcements and construction efforts along its Syrian border indicate preparations for potential unrest following Assad's demise.

(With inputs from agencies.)