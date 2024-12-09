Left Menu

Historic Change in Syria: Assad Flees as Rebels Triumph

In a significant turn of events, Syrian President Bashar Assad has fled to Moscow, following a resounding victory by rebel forces in Damascus. The rebel advance marked the end of Assad's long-standing reign. Celebrations erupted in Syria, while regional dynamics, particularly Israel's actions in the Golan Heights, shifted dramatically.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beirut | Updated: 09-12-2024 01:34 IST | Created: 09-12-2024 01:34 IST
  • Country:
  • Lebanon

Thousands of Syrians took to the streets on Sunday to celebrate after rebel forces triumphantly took control of the capital, Damascus, ending five decades of the Assad regime's rule. The fall of the Assad family has caused a seismic shift in regional politics, with immediate repercussions in neighboring countries.

Reports from Russian state media confirm that ousted President Bashar Assad, along with his family, has sought asylum in Moscow. This development follows negotiations with rebel factions, which ensured a peaceful transfer of power.

The celebration in Syria has been marred by regional tensions, as Israel has seized a buffer zone in the Golan Heights, citing security concerns. Reinforcements and construction efforts along its Syrian border indicate preparations for potential unrest following Assad's demise.

(With inputs from agencies.)

