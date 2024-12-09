Left Menu

Bridging the Channel: UK's New Relations with EU

Finance Minister Rachel Reeves advocates reducing trade barriers between Britain and the EU to enhance growth. In her first Eurogroup meeting, Reeves contends that improved UK-EU economic relations are mutually beneficial, despite past tensions. Negotiations seek trade facilitation without rejoining the single market.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 09-12-2024 05:31 IST | Created: 09-12-2024 05:31 IST
Bridging the Channel: UK's New Relations with EU
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

In an effort to bolster economic prospects, Britain's Finance Minister Rachel Reeves is poised to advocate for reduced trade barriers between the UK and the European Union. She will present this vision during her inaugural meeting with her euro zone counterparts on Monday. The Labour government aims to mend EU relations, strained during Conservative leadership, to enhance growth through improved trade relations.

Reeves' speech at the Eurogroup will be significant, marking the first appearance by a British finance minister since Brexit. She is expected to assert that closer economic ties are beneficial for both the UK and the EU, dismissing the notion of a zero-sum game. Prime Minister Keir Starmer supports this reset by seeking reduced border checks via a veterinary agreement, while firmly excluding re-entry into the single market or customs union.

The negotiation process, anticipated to begin earnestly next year, faces complexity, particularly with the EU's call for a better youth mobility scheme. However, Reeves emphasizes a cooperative approach, intent on overcoming past 'division and chaos.' She envisions a relationship grounded in trust and pragmatism, aiming to transcend previous low aspirations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Homs Falls: A Turning Point in Syrian Conflict

Homs Falls: A Turning Point in Syrian Conflict

 Global
2
U.S. Amplifies Weapons Support Amid Ukraine Conflict

U.S. Amplifies Weapons Support Amid Ukraine Conflict

 Global
3
Hezbollah's Strategic Withdrawal from Qusayr

Hezbollah's Strategic Withdrawal from Qusayr

 Jordan
4
Trump's Stance: US to Steer Clear of Syrian Conflict

Trump's Stance: US to Steer Clear of Syrian Conflict

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Business Training: Digital Challenges and In-Person Advantages for Women

How Coffee Sector Reforms Enhanced Academic Performance in Rural Rwanda

Armenia's Development Blueprint: Tax Reforms and Educational Equity for Growth

Rainfall Extremes and Child Health: The Role of Targeted Climate Policies in Bangladesh

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024