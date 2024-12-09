Tongan Prime Minister Resigns Amid Political Tensions
Tonga's Prime Minister Siaosi Sovaleni has resigned before a no-confidence vote, as reported by local media. Sovaleni announced his immediate resignation in compliance with the constitution. The parliament had no discussion on the motion, and Sovaleni plans a media conference later.
Tonga's Prime Minister Siaosi Sovaleni announced his resignation on Monday, just hours before a no-confidence vote scheduled in parliament. This decision was confirmed by local media reports citing the parliament office, with Sovaleni stating his resignation aligns with constitutional requirements.
Efforts to reach Sovaleni's office by Reuters were unsuccessful, and the parliament office did not comment on the matter. A no-confidence discussion did not occur in parliament on Monday, as reported by Matangi Tonga.
Sovaleni is expected to address the media later today, where further insights into his decision may be revealed. The political situation remains tense as the nation awaits more details.
