Left Menu

Tongan Prime Minister Resigns Amid Political Tensions

Tonga's Prime Minister Siaosi Sovaleni has resigned before a no-confidence vote, as reported by local media. Sovaleni announced his immediate resignation in compliance with the constitution. The parliament had no discussion on the motion, and Sovaleni plans a media conference later.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sydney | Updated: 09-12-2024 05:52 IST | Created: 09-12-2024 05:52 IST
Tongan Prime Minister Resigns Amid Political Tensions
  • Country:
  • Australia

Tonga's Prime Minister Siaosi Sovaleni announced his resignation on Monday, just hours before a no-confidence vote scheduled in parliament. This decision was confirmed by local media reports citing the parliament office, with Sovaleni stating his resignation aligns with constitutional requirements.

Efforts to reach Sovaleni's office by Reuters were unsuccessful, and the parliament office did not comment on the matter. A no-confidence discussion did not occur in parliament on Monday, as reported by Matangi Tonga.

Sovaleni is expected to address the media later today, where further insights into his decision may be revealed. The political situation remains tense as the nation awaits more details.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Homs Falls: A Turning Point in Syrian Conflict

Homs Falls: A Turning Point in Syrian Conflict

 Global
2
U.S. Amplifies Weapons Support Amid Ukraine Conflict

U.S. Amplifies Weapons Support Amid Ukraine Conflict

 Global
3
Hezbollah's Strategic Withdrawal from Qusayr

Hezbollah's Strategic Withdrawal from Qusayr

 Jordan
4
Trump's Stance: US to Steer Clear of Syrian Conflict

Trump's Stance: US to Steer Clear of Syrian Conflict

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Business Training: Digital Challenges and In-Person Advantages for Women

How Coffee Sector Reforms Enhanced Academic Performance in Rural Rwanda

Armenia's Development Blueprint: Tax Reforms and Educational Equity for Growth

Rainfall Extremes and Child Health: The Role of Targeted Climate Policies in Bangladesh

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024