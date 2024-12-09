Left Menu

Syria Transformed: The Collapse of the Assad Regime and the Rise of a New Order

The Assad regime in Syria fell after 14 years of civil war, with Bashar al-Assad fleeing the country as opposition group HTS seized control. The new leadership faces challenges in consolidating power, gaining international recognition, forming a government, and rebuilding the nation while avoiding further conflict.

In a stunning turn of events, the Assad regime in Syria has collapsed after nearly 14 years of relentless civil war and five years of deadlock. Opposition group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) seized the pivotal city of Aleppo, marking the beginning of the end for Bashar al-Assad's leadership.

The speed of Assad's downfall caught many by surprise, as his forces quickly withdrew from Aleppo, unable to counter the opposition's swift advances into key cities like Hama and Homs. With limited support from allies Russia and Iran, Assad's options dwindled, leading to mass defections and the regime's eventual collapse.

The new Syrian leadership, headed by HTS, now faces the monumental task of steering the country forward. They seek to consolidate power, gain crucial international recognition, form a capable government, and embark on rebuilding efforts. The changes in Syria's political landscape come with profound uncertainties for the nation and the wider region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

