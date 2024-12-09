Syria Transformed: The Collapse of the Assad Regime and the Rise of a New Order
The Assad regime in Syria fell after 14 years of civil war, with Bashar al-Assad fleeing the country as opposition group HTS seized control. The new leadership faces challenges in consolidating power, gaining international recognition, forming a government, and rebuilding the nation while avoiding further conflict.
- Country:
- Australia
In a stunning turn of events, the Assad regime in Syria has collapsed after nearly 14 years of relentless civil war and five years of deadlock. Opposition group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) seized the pivotal city of Aleppo, marking the beginning of the end for Bashar al-Assad's leadership.
The speed of Assad's downfall caught many by surprise, as his forces quickly withdrew from Aleppo, unable to counter the opposition's swift advances into key cities like Hama and Homs. With limited support from allies Russia and Iran, Assad's options dwindled, leading to mass defections and the regime's eventual collapse.
The new Syrian leadership, headed by HTS, now faces the monumental task of steering the country forward. They seek to consolidate power, gain crucial international recognition, form a capable government, and embark on rebuilding efforts. The changes in Syria's political landscape come with profound uncertainties for the nation and the wider region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Syria
- Assad
- HTS
- opposition
- collapse
- regime
- rebels
- government
- leadership
- civil war
ALSO READ
Tragic Navigation Error Leads Car Off Collapsed Bridge Into River
Maha Vikas Aghadi's Collapse: A Triumph for Mahayuti
Tragic Midnight Blast: Collapse in Madhya Pradesh Claims Lives
Collapse of Historic Kanpur-Unnao Bridge Sparks Local and Social Media Frenzy
Australia's Historic Collapse: India Reigns Supreme in Perth