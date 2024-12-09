China Calls for Syrian Stability and Political Resolution

The Chinese foreign ministry has issued a call for the restoration of stability and order in Syria. This comes in the aftermath of rebels seizing control of the Syrian capital, which led to the president fleeing to Russia over the weekend.

Mao Ning, a spokesperson for the Chinese foreign ministry, urged all involved parties to concentrate on finding a political solution. She emphasized that these efforts should be driven by the long-term interests of the Syrian people during her address at the ministry's regular news conference.

With Syria in search of a political resolution, China hopes for constructive dialogues and actions by all parties involved to ensure stability and peace in the region.

