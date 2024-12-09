Congress Accuses Government of Risking Foreign Ties to Protect Adani

The Congress party has hit back at the BJP's claims of collusion with US investor George Soros, instead alleging that the real conspiracy unfolding is the government's willingness to risk India's foreign ties to protect businessman Gautam Adani. According to the Congress, Adani enjoys 'M' or Modi security, symbolizing a breach of democracy to favor the industrialist.

Congress leader Pawan Khera criticized the government for allegedly safeguarding Adani at the cost of international relations. He accused the government of favoring countries and bypassing investigations, specifically pointing out inconsistencies in dealing with nations like the US, which have probed Adani. Khera argued that these actions reveal a dangerous foreign policy motivated by narrow interests.

Meanwhile, the BJP has maintained that organizations linked to Soros and other international media platforms are conspiring to destabilize India. Despite these accusations, the US government has dismissed the BJP's allegations as unfounded, criticizing them as detrimental to healthy diplomatic engagement. Congress leaders call this aggressive stance by BJP an embarrassment on the global stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)