Sujeet Kumar: BJP's Rajya Sabha Candidate from Odisha

Sujeet Kumar, a former BJD MP, is poised to submit his nomination for the upcoming Rajya Sabha by-election, representing the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) from Odisha. This announcement was confirmed by a party leader.

The BJP's Central Election Committee formally nominated Kumar, and he is expected to officially file his papers later today. Kumar previously resigned from his Rajya Sabha seat in September as a BJD representative before aligning with the BJP. The election to fill his vacant seat will take place following the Election Commission's declaration on November 26, with December 10 as the deadline for nominations and a potential vote on December 20.

The BJP's significant strength in the Odisha Assembly, with 78 MLAs, positions Kumar advantageously in the one-seat by-poll. His election to the Upper House is almost assured, according to Parliamentary Affairs insights. Meanwhile, the BJD's presence in the Rajya Sabha has diminished to seven following the resignation of Kumar and another former member, Mamata Mohanta.

