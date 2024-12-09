China-Taiwan Tensions Escalate Amid Predicted Military Drills

China's military appears poised for drills following recent visits by Taiwan's president to Hawaii and Guam, according to Taiwan's defense ministry.

The ministry reported Chinese naval vessels entering the Taiwan Strait and western Pacific, alongside restricted airspace along China's southeast coast until Wednesday, although China has yet to confirm these actions.

Taiwan has established an emergency response center and initiated combat readiness exercises as tensions rise. China's government continues to assert its claim over Taiwan, rejecting its autonomy and opposing U.S. military support. Major drills have previously followed key Taiwanese political events.

