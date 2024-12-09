Left Menu

China-Taiwan Tensions Escalate Amid Predicted Military Drills

China is reportedly preparing military drills in reaction to recent visits by Taiwan's president to Hawaii and Guam. Taiwan's defense ministry has detected Chinese naval movements and announced combat readiness exercises. The Chinese government maintains Taiwan is a Chinese province, opposing US support.

China's military appears poised for drills following recent visits by Taiwan's president to Hawaii and Guam, according to Taiwan's defense ministry.

The ministry reported Chinese naval vessels entering the Taiwan Strait and western Pacific, alongside restricted airspace along China's southeast coast until Wednesday, although China has yet to confirm these actions.

Taiwan has established an emergency response center and initiated combat readiness exercises as tensions rise. China's government continues to assert its claim over Taiwan, rejecting its autonomy and opposing U.S. military support. Major drills have previously followed key Taiwanese political events.

