Defense Ministry Debunks Misleading Donation Claims
The Ministry of Defence refuted a deceptive WhatsApp message suggesting the government seeks donations for Indian Army modernization via a fraudulent bank account. The ministry clarified that the 'Armed Forces Battle Casualty Welfare Fund' already provides financial aid to soldiers' families. The PIB Fact Check confirmed the message as misleading.
The Ministry of Defence has issued a warning against a misleading message circulating on WhatsApp, which falsely claims that the government has opened a bank account soliciting donations for the modernization of the Indian Army.
In a recent statement, the ministry dismissed the information as fraudulent and urged the public to exercise caution. The message incorrectly cites a 'Cabinet decision' and implicates actor Akshay Kumar as promoting the initiative.
Clarifying further, the ministry stated that the bank details mentioned are incorrect, leading to dishonored transactions. It highlighted the existing 'Armed Forces Battle Casualty Welfare Fund,' aimed at supporting families of soldiers injured or killed in active combat. The Indian Army manages these funds, while PIB Fact Check also validated the message as misleading on social media platform X.
