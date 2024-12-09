Left Menu

BJP Leads Fresh Attack on Congress Over Alleged Global Connections

BJP MPs accuse Congress leaders, particularly Rahul Gandhi, of having dubious global connections with figures like George Soros to destabilize India. The Congress responds by filing a privilege motion against the BJP for derogatory comments. The BJP intensifies attacks, labeling Gandhi a 'traitor' and part of an anti-national nexus.

Updated: 09-12-2024 14:26 IST
BJP MP Nishikant Dubey (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a fiery exchange within the political arena, BJP MP Nishikant Dubey launched a forceful criticism against the opposition parties, particularly the Congress. Dubey alleged that Congress, along with other opposition entities, maintains connections with international figures like George Soros, purportedly aiming to fragment India and bolster Khalistani movements.

Union Minister Giriraj Singh further intensified the accusations by alleging that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is at the helm of the so-called 'Tukde Tukde Gang'. He leveled serious allegations against Sonia and Rahul Gandhi, accusing them of treason and collusion with global financier Soros.

In response, Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi announced the party's decision to move a privilege motion against BJP figures Dubey and Sambit Patra for their remarks against Rahul Gandhi. The BJP, undeterred, continued its offensive with Patra branding Gandhi a 'traitor' who is conspiring with Soros and the OCCRP to undermine India.

